TE intros straddle-mount connectors for OCP NICs

TE Connectivity (TE) introduced its new Sliver straddle-mount connectors, which are the new standard form factor supporting a faceplate-pluggable Open Compute Project (OCP) NIC 3.0. Applications include OCP NIC 3.0 cards in a low profile. OCP NIC 3.0 cards are horizontal and faceplate-pluggable, which helps to increase airflow through the enclosure and enable system ease of design. TE’s Sliver straddle-mount products are among the most cost-effective and highest performing solutions on the market.



TE said its Sliver straddle-mount connectors for SFF-TA-1002 support high speeds through PCIe Gen 5, with a roadmap to 112G. SFF-TA-1002 is a proposed alternative or replacement to many form factors, including M.2, U.2, and PCIe. The high-density, 0.6mm pitch of the Sliver straddle-mount connectors also supports next-gen silicon PCIe lane counts, which is where current products in the market begin to max out.“OCP-compliant designs are taking the data center equipment industry by storm, and TE Connectivity is a major supplier of connectors for these designs,” said Ann Ou, product manager at TE Connectivity. “Our Sliver straddle-mount products deliver high performance and density in a standardized form factor to facilitate design and manufacturing for our data center equipment partners.”