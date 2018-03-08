Superloop deploys Cisco NCS 1004 on Indigo subsea cables

Superloop announced deployments of the Cisco NCS 1004 platform on the INDIGO West cable from Singapore to Australia, and the INDIGO Central cable from Perth to Sydney.



The Cisco NCS 1004 supports up to 400G for 4600 km on the INDIGO West cable. At 2RU, the system supports up to 4.8Tbps of client and up to 4.8Tbps of trunk traffic. Cisco said that in addition to the subsea applications, the NCS 1004 is also well suited for terrestrial long haul deployments as well as metro data centre interconnect applications.







Commissioning of the submarine cable system has now begun, with the INDIGO cable system on-schedule and on-track to be ready for service before mid-2019.



INDIGO features two-fibre pairs with a design capacity for up to 36 terabits per second. The cable system will utilise new spectrum sharing technology so each consortium member will have the ability to independently take advantage of technology advancements for future upgrades and capacity increases on demand.



Singtel’s Vice President, Carrier Services, Group Enterprise, Ooi Seng Keat said: “The completion of the INDIGO cable system heralds a new era of high-speedd communications between the growing economies of Southeast Asia and Australia. This new data superhighway will complement our existing global links to Asia, US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, allowing Singtel and Optus to meet the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications which is expected to quadruple by 2025. Our investments in new subsea cable systems like INDIGO will boost our network diversity and resilience, further reinforcing our position as a leading provider of international connectivity and data services.”



Telstra’s Head of International Oliver Camplin-Warner said: “The INDIGO West cable will connect to Telstra’s extensive terrestrial network to provide onward connectivity around Australia. Once complete, the cable system will strengthen links between Australia and fast-growing South East Asian markets by providing faster speeds and dramatically improved reliability. Our vast subsea network is a key part of our international growth strategy and we will continue to invest in additional capacity to meet the increasing demand for data and maintain our network leadership in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Cisco NCS 1004



A transponder platform that packs more than 100 Tbps of capacity into a single seven-foot rack

Can transmit 4.8 Tbps within a 2RU platform, with a total fiber capacity of 76.8 Tbps

Support for 600G interfaces

Secure optical transport with line rate encryption

Flexible modulation for tuning capacity and distance requirements in 50G increments

Cisco NCS 1010



Full spectrum open line system

Features a full colorless, directionless and contentionless (CDC) ROADM with an enhanced modular operational model that can ease the complexities of deploying massive bandwidth

Cisco is also adding automated capabilities for model-based provisioning and streaming telemetry for its Network Convergence System (NCS) 1000 Series. Cisco announced a major extension of its Network Convergence System (NCS) data center interconnect portfolio with the introduction of two new modular platforms:

“The INDIGO cable system completes the next stage of our Asia-Pac network infrastructure. We are now the sole operator that owns fibre to buildings in Australia, Singapore and HK, placing it at the forefront of optical fibre connection and transmission technologies. Working with Cisco on the INDIGO cable system was a logical extension of the partnership that helped create our Australian integrated backhaul network to the 121 points of interconnect. We are now truly positioned as the pan-Asia fibre operator to meet growing customer demand across the region,” said Ryan Crouch, Chief Technology Officer of Superloop.“We are thrilled to work with such a forward-looking company that will leverage our NCS 1004 for their subsea routes. Superloop has now completed a new national backbone for Australia and operates carrier-grade metro networks in Singapore and Hong Kong,” said Bill Gartner, SVP/GM of Optical Systems and Optics at Cisco.