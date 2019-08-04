Sprint's CAPEX amounted to $1.2 billion in Q2

Sprint reported stable wireless service revenue for Q2 2019 but said the pending merger with T-Mobile would help address on-going structural challenges with its business.



"While we delivered good results in the first quarter relative to expectations, the business still faces several structural headwinds and I remain convinced the merger with T-Mobile is the best outcome for our customers, employees, industry and all stakeholders," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "With the recent clearance of our merger by the Department of Justice, and the anticipated approval from the FCC, we are moving one step closer to building one of the world's most advanced 5G networks and providing American consumers a better network and overall experience at New T-Mobile."



Sprint's total wireless service revenue for the quarter was $5.3 billion, a decline of 3 percent year-over-year. The company cited continued amortization of prepaid contract balances as a result of adopting the new revenue standard last year. Excluding this non-operational impact, total wireless service revenue would have been relatively flat year-over-year.



Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.2 billion grew year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan. Sprint nearly doubled the number of Massive MIMO radios on-air during the quarter and currently has about 3,000 units deployed.



