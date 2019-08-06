Sprint to Launch 5G Smartphone from OnePlus

Sprint confirmed plans to offer a 5G smartphone from OnePlus. This will be the fourth 5G device for sale by Sprint. Device specifications, pricing and exact timing will be announced soon.



"We value OnePlus' reputation for balancing high-end quality at a great value," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "This new smartphone gives Sprint customers another exciting option for accessing their True Mobile 5G experience."



Sprint 5G is currently available in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City, and the company expects to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks. Sprint's True Mobile 5G network will cover approximately 2,100 square miles and 11 million people total across all nine market launch areas, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S.



http://www.sprint.com/sprint5G