Singtel revenue stable despite lower ARPU and impact of Airtel India

Singtel posted revenue of S$4.11 billion for the quarter ended 30-June-2019, up 2% in constant currency, on growth in Consumer Australia and the Group’s digital businesses which continued to scale. Net profit was S$541 million for the first quarter, down 35% largely due to Airtel’s losses and higher depreciation and amortisation costs in network and spectrum across the Group. Excluding Airtel, however, net profit was down 3%.



Overall pre-tax earnings contributions fell 14% due to Airtel in India as higher network costs, depreciation and finance charges from its 4G network expansion affected financial performance. This quarter, Airtel India saw improved ARPU which drove growth in its mobile revenue. E

, AIS and Intouch’s earnings were mainly impacted by an additional provision for statutory payments under revised labour legislation. In the Philippines, Globe saw strong data revenue growth from its mobile and broadband businesses.

revenue slid 5% due to lower Optus Business volumes and the continued pressure on carriage services amid a more cautious business environment. Optus Business in Australia was impacted by weak demand from the government and financial sectors, and a large ICT contract in the same quarter last year. Excluding Optus Business, revenue would have been stable. Group Digital Life’s revenue rose 17%, driven by the continued growth in Amobee’s programmatic advertising business and contributions from Videology. Mobile video streaming service HOOQ saw healthy revenue growth from a higher base of paying subscribers in Southeast Asia and India. Amobee continues to deliver positive EBITDA.



