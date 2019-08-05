SES operationalizes ONAP for satellite services

SES will create an open, standards-based network automation and service orchestration platform, built on Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) and powered by Amdocs’ network functions virtualization (NFV) technology for scalable, automated delivery of satellite-enabled network services on Microsoft Azure.



Specifically, SES is implementing ONAP with Amdocs on Microsoft Azure to extend network services and activate virtualized network functions quickly and at scale. In addition, SES is partnering with Amdocs.



SES is a founding member of Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), which hosts the ONAP project, an initiative with widespread adoption as the preferred platform for open network automation and orchestration. By standardizing on the same orchestration platform as leading telcos and mobile network operators, SES says it can make it easier and faster for its customers to deliver services over its high-performance satellite-based network.



“Our vision is to make satellite-based networks a seamless and wholly integrated part of a global, cloud-scale network ecosystem. Central to this vision is an open, automated operational environment that allows our customers to easily create and deliver new, innovative services anywhere,” said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. “To make our vision a reality, we are pleased to be the first satellite operator to develop ONAP with Amdocs on Microsoft Azure. SES envisions delivering cloud-scale connectivity services and virtualized network functions such as SD-WAN, virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), security and more, creating massive value for our customers well into the future.”









