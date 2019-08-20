SCMP: Huawei's founder expects no relief from US export curbs

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei does not expect relief from US export curbs because of the political climate in Washington, according to an interview published on Wednesday by the South China Morning Post.



Moreover, Ren does not want relief if it means that China must make concessions in the trade war. Ren expressed confidence that Huawei will thrive by developing its own technology ratner that relying on U.S. vendors.



https://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/3023643/huawei-founder-ren-zhengfei-doesnt-want-relief-us-sanctions-if-it-means