Rivermeadow raises funding for its multi-cloud migration solution

Rivermeadow Software, a start-up based in Los Gatos, California, announced a secondary investment from CloudScale Capital Partners.



RiverMeadow provides an integrated, end-to-end multi-cloud migration platform and services to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. The solution encompasses discovery, assessment, cloud migration, and optimization.In addition, Matt Bross has joined RiverMeadow’s Technical Advisory Board.