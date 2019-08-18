Reuters: Commerce Department to grant 90-day extension

Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department will grant a 90-day extension allowing U.S. vendors to continue shipping to Huawei Technologies under certain conditions.



In May, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a 90-day, temporary general license allowing U.S. vendors to continue delivering products and services to Huawei Technologies and its affiliates. This first Temporary General License runs from May 20, 2019 through August 19, 2019.



