Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department will grant a 90-day extension allowing U.S. vendors to continue shipping to Huawei Technologies under certain conditions.
In May, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a 90-day, temporary general license allowing U.S. vendors to continue delivering products and services to Huawei Technologies and its affiliates. This first Temporary General License runs from May 20, 2019 through August 19, 2019.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-huawei-tech-usa-license-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-set-to-give-huawei-another-90-days-to-buy-from-american-suppliers-sources-idUSKCN1V701U
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Reuters: Commerce Department to grant 90-day extension
Sunday, August 18, 2019 Huawei
Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department will grant a 90-day extension allowing U.S. vendors to continue shipping to Huawei Technologies under certain conditions.