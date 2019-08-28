Regional utility deploys ADTRAN Total Access 5000 in Smart Grid

A leading regional utility provider in the U.S. has deployed ADTRAN's Total Access 5000 (TA 5000) platform to improve the reliability and resiliency of its high-density Smart Grid power grid distribution network.



The deployment, which is an industry first, leverages the TA 5000 fiber access platform in targeted service areas as the enhanced communications system to its automated switching devices. The ADTRAN network that has been deployed is a secure, high-speed, low-latency communication system that operates between power line reclosers without having to take the traffic through any equipment upstream of the OLT. It allows all automated line switching devices to employ ultra-fast and effective peer-to-peer coordination between other switching devices via GOOSE messaging utilizing the 61850 communication protocol, as well as enhanced high-speed wired SCADA communications. This allows for a larger and more complex centralized self-healing network.



“The opportunities delivered by the Gigabit Society in terms of how business processes can become more efficient and reliable are unmatched and we’re excited to be a part of this groundbreaking application,” ADTRAN VP of American Sales & Head of Global Business Development Craig Stein said. “The PON network fits the power distribution network like a glove, eliminating the need for heavy use of homerun fiber and affording the use of more reliable passive equipment in the network.”



