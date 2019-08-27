Qualcomm envisions a future of 5G + Wi-Fi 6

Qualcomm outlined its end-to-end vision and differentiated technology approach to expand the global impact of Wi-Fi 6, and help usher in an era of connectivity innovation where Wi-Fi 6 and 5G work together.



“Qualcomm Technologies has been at the leading edge of wireless innovation for decades, by virtue of our focused investment in research and development across various industries,” said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Today’s event and announcements represent a critical milestone in unlocking the massive potential of Wi-Fi 6 across every product segment we touch, and blazes a path toward the fullest implementation of Wi-Fi 6 technology.”



Qualcomm noted strong Wi-Fi 6 momentum across its flagship Snapdragon 855 and 855+ Mobile Platform designs. Nearly all 5G design wins include the Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 Subsystem, which offers critical Wi-Fi 6 features. FastConnect is the name of Qualcomm's connectivity subsystem spanning Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other non-cellular connectivity technologies within the Snapdragon Mobile and Compute Platforms.



Qualcomm also announced support for Uplink MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multi-In Multi-Out), a significant innovation in the Wi-Fi 6 standard, for its upcoming next-generation Wi-Fi 6 Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Subsystem.



In addition, Qualcomm introduced its second-generation Wi-Fi 6 networking chips:



Qualcomm Networking Pro 1200 Platform (supports up to 12 spatial streams of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with up to 2.2GHz Quad-core A53 processor)

Qualcomm Networking Pro 800 Platform (supports up to 8 spatial streams of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with up to 1.4GHz Quad-core A53 processor)

Qualcomm Networking Pro 600 Platform (supports up to 6 spatial streams of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with up to 1.0GHz Quad-core A53 processor)

Qualcomm Networking Pro 400 Platform (supports up to 4 spatial streams of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with up to 1.0GHz Quad-core A53 processor)