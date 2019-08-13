Pavilion Data raises $25 million for NVMe-over-Fabrics

Pavilion Data Systems, a start-up based in San Jose, California, announced $25 million in Series C funding for its NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) storage technologies.



Pavilion's rack-scale NVMe-over-Fabric Storage Platform ingests, processes, stores and serves an order of magnitude more data for massively-parallel modern applications. Pavilion's OPENCHOICE Storage business model provides flexibility to reuse existing standard 2.5" NVMe SSDs or purchase the latest SSDs directly from drive makers.



The new funding round included participation from all existing investors: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Korea Investment Partners, DAG Ventures, Artiman Ventures, SK Telecom, and Tyche Partners. This brings total funding to $58 million.



"The adoption of NVMe-oF is increasing, and Pavilion provides differentiated technology in this market. Repeat sales and strong customer demand prove that its NVMe-oF platform can bring competitive advantages to large organizations, especially those that rely on analytics and machine learning," said Huang Lee, managing partner at Taiwania. "We are pleased to lead this round and look forward to bringing Pavilion to new markets such as Asia where the cloud-scale deployments require an NVMe-oF solution without the complexities and limitations of traditional storage."





