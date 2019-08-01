Openreach accelerates its nationwide build programme

Openreach announced 36 new locations where it will be deploying FTTP over the next 12 months, including Newcastle, Doncaster, Chelmsford and St Albans. Four new locations in Scotland (Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire and Bathgate, Broxburn and Whitburn in West Lothian) have been prioritised following the Scottish Government’s decision to extend rates relief on new fibre broadband networks.



Overall, 74 locations across the UK have now been included in Openreach’s multi-billion pound Fibre First programme.



Clive Selley, Chief Executive of Openreach, said: “We’re pressing ahead with our investment and Openreach engineers are now building in communities all over the country, keeping us on track to deliver against the bigger ambitions we set out in May. The Government wants to see a nationwide full fibre network and we’re keen to lead the way in helping them achieve that. We know that if it’s going to happen, Openreach will need to be at the front doing the heavy lifting, so we’re working hard to build a commercially viable plan."







https://news.openreach.co.uk