NTT cites rising data communication sales, lower mobile revenue

NTT Group reported lower mobile and regional communications revenues for the quarter ended 30-June-2019, offset by rising international and data communications sales. Overall revenue amounted to 2,915.4 billion yen, up 2.2% year over year. Operating income fell 6% to 505.2 billion yen.
Some of the major initiatives launched during the quarter at the company include:
Formed a capital and business partnership with JTower to share resources and accelerate the rollout of 5G.
Consolidated overseas businesses, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security, under a new company to be called NTT Ltd. and based in London.
The acquisition of U.S.-based Symmetry, a SAP managed service provider.
The acquisition of U.S.-based Whitehat Security.
Adopted a group-wide talent management system serving 200,000 employees.
Established NTT Urban Solutions.
Established NTT Life Sciences.
Opened NTT Research Inc. in Silicon Valley.
https://www.ntt.co.jp/news2019/1908edqh/hdqs190806.html