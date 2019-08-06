NTT cites rising data communication sales, lower mobile revenue

NTT Group reported lower mobile and regional communications revenues for the quarter ended 30-June-2019, offset by rising international and data communications sales. Overall revenue amounted to 2,915.4 billion yen, up 2.2% year over year. Operating income fell 6% to 505.2 billion yen.



Some of the major initiatives launched during the quarter at the company include:



Formed a capital and business partnership with JTower to share resources and accelerate the rollout of 5G.

Consolidated overseas businesses, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security, under a new company to be called NTT Ltd. and based in London.

The acquisition of U.S.-based Symmetry, a SAP managed service provider.

The acquisition of U.S.-based Whitehat Security.

Adopted a group-wide talent management system serving 200,000 employees.

Established NTT Urban Solutions.

Established NTT Life Sciences.

Opened NTT Research Inc. in Silicon Valley.



