NeoPhotonics posts revenue of $81.7M, adjusts for Huawei ban

NeoPhotonics reported Q2 revenue of $81.7 million, up 3% quarter-over-quarter and up 1% year-over-year. Gross margin was 19.2%, down from 19.8 % in the prior quarter. Diluted net loss per share was $0.16, up from a net loss of $0.30 per share in the prior quarter.



“Q2 was a volatile quarter for NeoPhotonics and I am proud of our team and their continued focus and execution to extend our leadership position in high-speed digital optoelectronics while making changes needed to adjust for the Huawei ban,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO. “Market drivers are well aligned with our advanced technologies and high-speed capabilities. These trends transcend the current Huawei ban and, coupled with the continued demand with hyperscale data centers, we are optimistic about NeoPhotonics’ new product prospects,” concluded Mr. Jenks.