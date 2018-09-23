Molex opens Optical R&D lab in NJ, focus on WSS

Molex inaugurated a new research and development facility in Bridgewater, New Jersey. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 8th.



Molex said its state-of-the-art facility features eco-friendly clean rooms and extensive capabilities for designing and prototype manufacturing of optical solutions for the rapidly emerging segment of metro and long-haul telecommunications networks.



“Molex is excited to mark our Bridgewater facility grand opening to recognize the outstanding work of our talented employees in this important region, to establish a center of excellence for Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) and to advance the development of other innovative applications of optical technology to create value for our customers and society,” said Busch.



In 2018, Molex acquired the business of New Jersey-based Nistica, which had a long entrepreneurial history within the New Jersey ecosystem.



“We are thrilled that Nistica’s footprint has more than tripled in the Garden State since the company’s formation. Molex’s commitment to Bridgewater showcases the creativity and talent of our people here in New Jersey and will enable the company to provide optical solutions to customers worldwide,” said Kathleen Coviello, vice president of technologies and life sciences investments, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). “This is a true NJEDA success story and we wish the Molex team all the best as it continues to grow in its newly-expanded facility.”



Nistica, which was founded in 2005 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a supplier of agile optical modules that simplify, automate and make affordable the delivery of high bandwidth applications for the global telecommunication markets. The company specializes in WSS, a signal routing engine for metro/long-haul telecom networks.



Molex said Nistica's wavelength management solutions will enhance its portfolio of solutions for metro and long-haul networks. Nistica’s business will be integrated into the Molex Optical Solutions Group, a global provider of optical solutions, including a wide range of optical connectivity, optoelectronics, and optical transport products.



