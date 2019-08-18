MIT researchers target “risk-aware” cloud traffic engineering

Researchers at MIT, working in collaboration with Microsoft, have developed a “risk-aware” mathematical model for improving the performance and resiliency of cloud infrastructure.
The model takes into account failure probabilities of links between data centers worldwide and then allocates traffic through optimal paths to minimize loss, while maximizing overall usage of the network.
The researchers believe their model can deliver three times the traffic throughput compared to traditional traffic-engineering while maintaining the same high level of network availability.
http://news.mit.edu/2019/reduce-cost-cloud-infrastructure-0819