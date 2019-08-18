Microsoft launches Azure Ultra Disk Storage

Microsoft announced the general availability (GA) of Azure Ultra Disk Storage — a new, high-performance managed disk promising sub-millisecond latency for the most demanding Azure Virtual Machines and container workloads.



The new storage service is aimed at applications like SAP HANA, top tier SQL databases such as SQL Server, Oracle DB, MySQL, and PostgreSQL, as well as NoSQL databases such as MongoDB and Cassandra.



Ultra Disk Storage specs





Sizes ranging from 4 GiB up to 64 TiB with granular increments

It is possible to dynamically configure and scale the IOPS and bandwidth on the disk independent of capacity.

Up to 300 IOPS per GiB, to a maximum of 160K IOPS per disk

Up to a maximum of 2000 MBps per disk













Ultra Disk is now available in East US 2, North Europe, and Southeast Asia.With the introduction of Ultra Disk Storage, Azure now offers four types of persistent disks—Ultra Disk Storage, Premium SSD, Standard SSD, and Standard HDD.