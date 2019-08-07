Mellanox combines Ethernet and InfiniBand with AMD EPYC 7002

Mellanox Technologies has optimized its Ethernet and InfiniBand ConnectX smart adapters for the new AMD EPYC 7002 Series processor-based compute and storage infrastructures.



The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, which supports PCI Express 4.0, offers four times peak FLOPS per-socket performance over the AMD EPYC 7001 series processor. The large number of PCI Express 4.0 lanes enables direct connectivity to 24 NVMe storage drives plus Mellanox ConnectX 100 and 200 gigabit per second adapters and achieve full I/O throughout.



“The combination of Mellanox 25, 50, 100 and 200 Gigabit Ethernet and HDR 200 Gigabit InfiniBand adapters, and PCI Express 4.0 support in the second-generation AMD EPYC processor, provides high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud and enterprise data centers the high data bandwidth they need for the most compute and storage demanding applications,” said Michael Kagan, Chief Technology Officer at Mellanox Technologies. “By leveraging our smart acceleration engines for In-Network Computing, virtualization, storage and security, our partners and customers can maximize the performance capabilities of the new second generation EPYC™ processors-based platforms.”



“Driven by AMD’s history of datacenter innovation, including 7nm process technology, the first x86 supplier to support PCIe 4.0, and embedded security features, the second generation AMD EPYC Processors set a new standard for the modern datacenter,” said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group at AMD. “We’re excited and thankful to have our partners, like Mellanox, supporting the launch of the second generation AMD EPYC processor. Working together we can enable our customers to transform their data center operations and deliver the breakthrough performance they need.”