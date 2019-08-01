MEF elects 2019-2020 Board of Directors

MEF announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors:



Nan Chen, Senior Advisor, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President, Business Products, Verizon

Daniele Mancuso, Vice President ICT Engineering, Sparkle Group

Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Michael Strople, P. Eng., President Allstream, Managing Director - Canada, Zayo Group

Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network On Demand, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services (Advisory Director)



MEF Officers



Nan Chen, President

Mike Strople, Chairman

Shawn Hakl, Treasurer

Scott Mansfield, Secretary

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer

Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President



“Having such a diverse, innovative board, so deeply experienced with our industry and committed to our mission, brings incredible value to the MEF community as we strive to deliver solutions optimized for digital transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Our mission to deliver a practical framework and roadmap for service providers and their vendors to drive innovation in our industry will be advanced all the more quickly with the support of such a powerful group representing the industry’s more influential business, technology, and thought leaders.”



“I personally want to thank our outgoing Board members, Kevin O’Toole from Comcast Business, Rami Yaron from Infovista, and our outgoing advisory Board member Jean-Claude Geha from Deutsche Telekom AG, for their outstanding contributions in helping lead MEF’s work towards realizing the MEF 3.0 vision,” said Nan Chen.



https://www.mef.net/