MEF elects 2019-2020 Board of Directors

MEF announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors:
Nan Chen, Senior Advisor, Ericsson
Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink
Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President, Business Products, Verizon
Daniele Mancuso, Vice President ICT Engineering, Sparkle Group
Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business
Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications
Michael Strople, P. Eng., President Allstream, Managing Director - Canada, Zayo Group
Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business
Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network On Demand, Colt Technology Services
Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada
Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services (Advisory Director)
MEF Officers
Nan Chen, President
Mike Strople, Chairman
Shawn Hakl, Treasurer
Scott Mansfield, Secretary
Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer
Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer
Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President
“Having such a diverse, innovative board, so deeply experienced with our industry and committed to our mission, brings incredible value to the MEF community as we strive to deliver solutions optimized for digital transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Our mission to deliver a practical framework and roadmap for service providers and their vendors to drive innovation in our industry will be advanced all the more quickly with the support of such a powerful group representing the industry’s more influential business, technology, and thought leaders.”
“I personally want to thank our outgoing Board members, Kevin O’Toole from Comcast Business, Rami Yaron from Infovista, and our outgoing advisory Board member Jean-Claude Geha from Deutsche Telekom AG, for their outstanding contributions in helping lead MEF’s work towards realizing the MEF 3.0 vision,” said Nan Chen.
https://www.mef.net/
Thursday, August 1, 2019
MEF elects 2019-2020 Board of Directors
MEF announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors: