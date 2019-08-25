MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Certification for Inter-Provider Service Automation





MEF Annual Meeting – July/Aug 2019, Bob Mandeville, President & Founder, Iometrix, provides an overview of the new MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification program for inter-provider service automation.



MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification enables buyers and sellers of wholesale MEF 3.0 services to validate that the full suite of their APIs used for inter-provider business transactions comply with MEF standards. The certification program will help companies develop, test, and certify all LSO Sonata APIs as they are released.





In June 2019, MEF launched the pilot MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification program with an initial focus on automating ordering of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Access E-Line services. Simultaneously, MEF introduced LSO Sonata SDK (Software Development Kit) Release 3 with APIs for inter-provider serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering. Together, these important steps will accelerate implementation of standardized LSO Sonata APIs worldwide, driving frictionless inter-provider business processes and faster service delivery across the service provider community.



To learn more about LSO Sonata APIs and the certification program, download this FAQ document from MEF.net. (https://www.mef.net/images/LSO-Sonata-FAQ-August-2019.pdf)



