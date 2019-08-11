McAfee acquires NanoSec for container security

McAfee has acquired NanoSec, a start-up offering a multi-cloud, zero-trust application and security platform for containers. Financial terms were not disclosed.



NanoSec developed a wrapper technology that works as an agent and runs on any flavor of Linux and many flavors of Windows OS. NanoSec also provides an agentless Container scanning and Config Audit (including CIS Benchmarks). The NanoSec Intelligent backend can be hosted by the customer on any midsize server on-premise/cloud or as a SaaS service.



Nanosec is based in Santa Clara, California and Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.



McAfee said the acquisition will enable organizations to improve governance and compliance and to reduce risk of their cloud and container deployments. NanoSec’s security capabilities will be applied to applications and workloads deployed in containers and Kubernetes and will be integrated into McAfee MVISION Cloud and MVISION Server Protection offerings. These capabilities include continuous configuration compliance and vulnerability assessment as well as runtime application-level segmentation for detecting and preventing lateral movement of threats.



“NanoSec’s technology is a natural extension for McAfee MVISION Cloud, enhancing our current CASB and CWPP products, and adding to our ‘Shift-Left’ capabilities to deliver on the DevSecOps best practice to improve governance and security," said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president and general manager of the cloud security business unit, McAfee.“Joining forces with McAfee means that our groundbreaking capabilities including our unique application-identity based approach for app-level protection and micro-segmentation will be available on a global scale,” said Vishwas Manral, founder and CEO of NanoSec.