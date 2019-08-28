Lumentum appoints Penny Herscher as Board Chair

Lumentum appointed Penny Herscher as chair of its board of directors.



Herscher was one of the founding board members of Lumentum as it spun out of JDSU in 2015.She currently also serves on the boards of Faurecia SA, Verint, and PROS Holdings, Inc. Ms. Herscher previously served as CEO of FirstRain, a privately held company in the unstructured data analytics space, as CEO of Simplex Solutions, a publicly traded electronic design automation company and in C-level and senior executive positions for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Synopsys, Inc.



"Penny has been an invaluable resource and trusted advisor on Lumentum's board since our inception when we spun off from JDSU," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "I look forward to working with Penny even more closely in her new role as board chair to deliver increasing value for our stakeholders."



"I am honored to have been appointed the chair of Lumentum's board of directors," said Ms. Herscher. "I am more optimistic than ever about Lumentum's opportunities—the world is increasingly reliant on Lumentum's leadership in photonic solutions across multiple, high-growth industries. I look forward to working with Alan and the board to continue to serve our customers and return value to our stockholders and employees."