Lenovo and Intel enter multiyear alliance

Intel and Lenovo announced a multiyear collaboration focused on the convergence of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).



The collaboration plans to focus on three areas:





Systems and solutions: bringing together Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure and Intel technologies, including Intel Xe computing architecture; Intel Optane™ DC persistent memory; Intel oneAPI programming framework; and both current and future generations of Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Software optimization for HPC and AI convergence: A key focus area will be building out Lenovo’s smarter software offerings, including optimizing Lenovo’s LiCO HPC/AI software stack for Intel’s next-generation technologies, and alignment with the Intel oneAPI programming framework. Additionally, the collaboration will work to enable DAOS advanced storage frameworks and other exascale-class software optimizations, targeted at helping HPC and AI users run their applications with greater ease than before.

Ecosystem enablement: Additionally, Intel and Lenovo plan to partner to help create the new ecosystem for the convergence of HPC and AI. This includes building joint “HPC & AI centers of excellence” around the world to further enable research and university centers to develop solutions that address some of the most pervasive world challenges, including genomics, cancer, weather and climate, space exploration and more.





“Our goal is to further accelerate innovation into the Exascale era, aggressively waterfalling these solutions to scientists and businesses of all sizes to speed discovery and outcomes. We are passionate in helping researchers solve humanity’s greatest challenges,” said Kirk Skaugen, executive vice president of Lenovo and president of Lenovo Data Center Group. “Lenovo’s Neptune™ liquid cooling, in combination with the 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform, helps customers unlock new insights and deliver unprecedented outcomes at new levels of energy efficiency.”