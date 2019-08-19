Keysight joins 6G Flagship Program

Keysight Technologies has joined the multi-party 6G Flagship Program, an initiative supported by the Academy of Finland and led by the University of Oulu, Finland.



The parties envision that next generation beyond 5G will leverage spectrum above millimeter waves called terahertz waves, from 300 GHz to 3 THz, enabling data rates of up to one terabit per second and ultra-low latencies.



Keysight said its technical expertise and solutions across these frequency bands, as well as in high-speed digital technologies, cybersecurity, device characterization, and network test, will accelerate research in all four strategic areas of the program: wireless connectivity, distributed intelligent wireless computing, device and circuit technologies, and vertical applications and services.



“We’re excited to join the 6G Flagship Program as one of its founding members to begin groundbreaking 6G research,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. “The program signals the start of a new era of wireless technology that will push the boundaries of high-speed and high-bandwidth applications. As the only test and measurement provider invited to take part of the program, Keysight is showcasing the unique role we play in solving design challenges ahead of a technology wave.”



“We’re excited to continue our close collaboration with Keysight to establish the world’s first 6G multi-disciplinary research initiative with broad support in both industry and academia,” said Matti Latva-aho Academy Professor, Director of the 6G Flagship Program at the Centre for Wireless Communications (CWC), University of Oulu.



https://www.keysight.com/us/en/solutions/5g.html

https://www.oulu.fi/6gflagship/



