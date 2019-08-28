Keysight joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation

Keysight Technologies has joined the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to help establish a framework for test and verification that will accelerate deployment of new industrial 5G use cases.



Keysight said its expertise and portfolio of network infrastructure, device and application test solutions will support 5G-ACIA, a unique alliance in the informational and communications technology (ICT) industry, to accelerate the development of interworking technologies, which is a key component in enabling industrial IoT (IIoT) using 5G.



With more than 50 members, 5G-ACIA works towards establishing a new ICT and operational technology (OT) ecosystem, and coordinates 3GPP standardization activities relevant to automation industries and manufacturing requirements. Its members represent leading mobile operators, network equipment manufacturers, chip and device manufacturers, industrial automation solution providers, car vendors, research institutes among other prominent companies with operations around the world. Keysight has joined 5G-ACIA to continue supporting the development of 5G industry verticals, following contributions made in other key alliances such as the 5G Automotive Association (5G-AA).



“We are pleased to join 5G-ACIA, an alliance focused on ensuring that 5G technologies meet and address industrial use cases and requirements across automation, engineering and process industries,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s Network Access group. “Keysight’s leadership position in 5G as well as our expertise in engaging with standards bodies like 3GPP and CTIA will support 5G-ACIA in its efforts to create effective test standards and assure the certification of related components.”