Keysight debuts Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator

Keysight Technologies introduced its CXG X-Series Radio Frequency (RF) Vector Signal Generator (CXG) for testing designing IoT and general-purpose devices. Key features:





Frequency range of 9 kHz – 3/6 GHz and up to 120 MHz RF modulation bandwidth that cover most of consumer wireless application testing requirements

Basic parametric testing of components and functional verification of receivers

Testing of devices with multiple standards-compliant vector signals while reducing the time spent on signal creation

Troubleshooting of components within a wireless communication system using a reliable vector signal generator

“Keysight’s CXG solution delivers the economy and performance that engineers need to perform a diverse set of consumer electronic device tests across evolving wireless standards,” said Kari Fauber, senior director of the Global Partner Organization at Keysight Technologies. “It also offers our vast network of channel partners an ideal complement to sell in conjunction with the already popular Keysight CXA signal analyzer.”