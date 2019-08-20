Juniper raises $500m to refinance pending notes

Juniper Networks announced the priced of $500 million of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2029. The 2029 Notes were issued at 99.951% of par value, bear interest at an annual rate of 3.750% and will mature on August 15, 2029.



Juniper estimates that the net proceeds of the sale of the 2029 Notes, after deducting the underwriter discount and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $495.3 million.



The company intends to to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2029 Notes, together with cash on hand, to purchase all of its outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes due 2020 and 4.600% Senior Notes due 2021.