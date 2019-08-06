Itential introduces enterprise Automation Gateway application

Itential announced Automation Gateway, a purpose-built application for enterprise network automation and network programmability.



Itential said its Automation Gateway leverages existing investments in network configuration tools and network change scripts to propel network automation projects. Key capabilities include :





Out of the box support for all types of scripts from Python, C, Bash, Perl, and Ansible Playbooks; providing an integrated and centralized view of all automation efforts for use within the Itential Automation Platform.

Dynamic discovery of scripts, providing a centralized and globally available repository within the Itential Automation Platform for enabling script execution in automation workflows via defined group-based access controls for end-to-end network automation.

The ability to ‘decorate’ or enhance scrips to enable and enforce consistent schema definitions and normalize scripts for standardized and repeatable API consumption, further driving network programmability.





Additionally, Itential’s latest release includes advanced event-driven automation capabilities for performing closed-loop activities. Itential’s event-driven automation capabilities can trigger automation task based upon notifications from several event systems such as Kafka or NETCONF, ensuring constant network configuration, assurance and compliance and automatically remediating known issues without the need for manual interaction. Itential’s closed-loop automation capabilities simplify network troubleshooting and eliminate common manual errors, further increasing network agility.