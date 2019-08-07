Interxion sees continued favourable demand for European data center services

Interxion, a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, reported Q2 revenue of €158.5 million, up 14% from the same period last year. Net income increased by €8.0 million to €8.6 million (2Q 2018: €0.6 million). Diluted earnings per share increased by €0.11 to €0.12 (2Q 2018: €0.01). Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(2), were €123.5 million (2Q 2018: €120.5 million).



Some operating highlights:





Equipped space increased by 6,500 square metres (“sqm”) during the quarter to 154,800 sqm metres.

Revenue generating space increased by 2,600 sqm during the quarter to 121,600 sqm.

Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 79%.

2,000 sqm in Vienna;

1,300 sqm in Madrid;

1,100 sqm in Marseille;

800 sqm in Stockholm;

600 sqm in London;

400 sqm in Paris; and

300 sqm in Dusseldorf.

During the second quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions:“As reflected in the solid second quarter results, Interxion continues to experience favourable demand, driven primarily by the cloud and content platform providers,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. “In response to customer demand and orders, we are announcing today incremental investments in Frankfurt, Paris, Marseille and Stockholm. Our recent equity issuance and credit rating upgrade support our ongoing expansion activity, with a focus on sustaining our attractive returns."