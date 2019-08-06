Intel announces Cooper Lake with up to 56 cores

The next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor platform (codename Cooper Lake) promises twice the processor core count (up to 56 cores), higher memory bandwidth, and higher AI inference and training performance compared to the standard Intel Xeon Platinum 8200 platforms.



Intel says Cooper Lake, which will have platform compatibility with the upcoming 10nm Ice Lake processor, will be the first x86 processor to deliver built-in AI training acceleration through new bfloat16 support added to Intel Deep Learning Boost.



Availability is expected in the first half of 2020.



“We are excited about the early customer deployments of the Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 series that we introduced as part of our 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor family. Bringing a 56-core processor into our mainline Intel Xeon Scalable processor family in the next generation will further expand our ability to address customer needs for the highest levels of performance in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and high-density infrastructure,” stated Lisa Spelman, vice president and general manager of Data Center Marketing, Intel.





