InfiniteIO partners with Cloudian to optimize private cloud storage

InfiniteIO, which specializes in hybrid cloud storage, and Cloudian, which offers enterprise object storage systems, introduced a joint solution that optimizes storage cost and performance with no changes to users, applications or systems.



The companies said their solution helps ensure data is properly placed across primary and secondary storage as well as public cloud, potentially saving millions of dollars in primary and backup storage costs. Organizations can install InfiniteIO like a network switch to offload file metadata operations and intelligently migrate hundreds of petabytes of inactive data from on-premises NAS systems to the exabyte scalable Cloudian object storage system, with no downtime or disruption to existing IT environments. The companies claim their solution can attain highly available enterprise-class storage with the performance of all-flash NAS in all storage tiers.“Cloudian’s focus on delivering limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective storage is the foundation enterprises need to manage and protect increasing data volumes across on-premises, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments,” said Liem Nguyen, vice president of marketing at InfiniteIO. “The simplicity, performance and scale that InfiniteIO and Cloudian are bringing together will help organizations extend their existing IT investments to save money yet uniquely avoid disruption to their business.”