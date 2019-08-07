Infinera posts revenue of $296 million, cites new Tier-1 wins

Infinera reported GAAP revenue of $296.3 million for its second quarter ended June 29, 2019 compared to $292.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $208.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 20.7% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of 2019 and 40.5% in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (36.6)% compared to (38.2)% in the first quarter of 2019 and (10.4)% in the second quarter of 2018. There was a GAAP net loss for the quarter was $113.7 million, or $(0.64) per share, compared to a net loss of $121.6 million, or $(0.69) per share, in the first quarter of 2019, and net loss of $21.9 million, or $(0.14) per share, in the second quarter of 2018.



“During the quarter, we significantly enhanced the longer-term position of the New Infinera with strong customer traction led by bookings from several new Tier-1 wins and the initial ramp of a new internet content provider,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “Continued progress on our integration program, which we expect to largely complete in the fourth quarter of 2019, is enabling synergies to track ahead of prior commitments. Based on this foundation, we expect to return to non-GAAP profitability and positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019.”



https://www.infinera.com/press-release/Infinera-Corporation-Reports-Second-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results



