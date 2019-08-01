Infinera appoints Nancy Erba as Chief Financial Officer

Infinera announced the appointment of Nancy Erba as Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance, effective immediately, and her subsequent appointment as Infinera’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 26, 2019. She will replace Brad Feller, who will remain through the end of September.





Previously, Erba was CFO for Immersion Corporation, a recognized leader in the development and licensing of touch feedback technology known as haptics. Prior to Immersion, she held numerous global leadership positions spanning functions and markets at Seagate Technology, a multi-billion dollar data storage company. These roles included Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, Division CFO and Vice President of Finance for Strategic Growth Initiatives, and Division CFO and Vice President of Finance of the Consumer Solutions Division. Ms. Erba holds a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Smith College.