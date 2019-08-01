Infinera announced the appointment of Nancy Erba as Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance, effective immediately, and her subsequent appointment as Infinera’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 26, 2019. She will replace Brad Feller, who will remain through the end of September.
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Infinera appoints Nancy Erba as Chief Financial Officer
