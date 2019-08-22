Huawei to cut staff in Australia following 5G ban

Huawei Australia is expected to slash its workforce in Australia by 50% due to the ban imposed by the federal on participating in 5G rollouts.
According to The Australian and other media reports, Huawei currently employs more than 700 people in Australia.
Huawei has also withdrawn from membership in the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA).
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/technology/huawei-australia-resigns-from-amta/news-story/11ca4fd9454d33157216f5d34e9fcbcc
