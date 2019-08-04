Huawei joins Paris Call for cybersecurity

Huawei announced its commitment to the Paris Call, a declaration aimed at spurring collective action toward securing cyberspace.



Launched by the French government in November 2018, the Paris Call is a declaration of commitment to work collaboratively on cybersecurity. Other signatories to the Paris Call include 67 states, 139 international and civil society organizations, and 358 private-sector companies.



“The quest for better security serves as the foundation of our existence, said John Suffolk, Global Cyber Security & Privacy Officer at Huawei. “We fully support any endeavor, idea or suggestion that can enhance the resilience and security of products and services for Governments, customers and their customers. We support global collaborative action on improving defenses against cybercrime, including openness, transparency and internationally agreed standards”.