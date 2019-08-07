HPE claims virtualization performance boost with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported record performance for servers equipped with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor.



announced today that it shattered 37 world records, establishing undisputed performance and efficiency leadership with



The new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers equipped with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor improved previous virtualization performance records by as much as 321 percent1 and power efficiency records by 28 percent.



“Customers today are looking for workload-optimized systems that create new experiences, new opportunities and new value,” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, Volume Global Business Unit, HPE. “Building on the innovation of the HPE ProLiant family, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors unlock new levels of workload optimization, security and automation, providing our customers with a clear and fast path to positive business outcomes.”



HPE said its ProLiant DL385 with two 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors crushed the previous virtualization world record with 61 percent better performance3 at a 29 percent better price-performance ratio. In a similar fashion for database virtualization, the HPE ProLiant DL325 delivered an astounding 321 percent performance boost over the previous record holder, providing a significant agility advantage in database provisioning and maintenance for cloud, big data and IoT environments.