HPE acquires MapR assets for its intelligent data platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has acquired the business assets of MapR, a start-up that developed a data platform for artificial intelligence and analytics applications powered by scale-out, multi-cloud and multi-protocol file system technology. This transaction includes MapR’s technology, intellectual property, and domain expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and analytics data management. Financial terms were not disclosed.



HPE said it welcomes MapR customers and partners and plans to support existing deployments along with ongoing renewals.



“The explosion of data is creating a new era of intelligence where the winners will be the ones who harness the power of data, wherever it lives,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “MapR’s file system technology enables HPE to offer a complete portfolio of products to drive artificial intelligence and analytics applications and strengthens our ability to help customers manage their data assets end to end, from edge to cloud.”



“At HPE, we are working to simplify our customers’ and partners’ adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Phil Davis, president, Hybrid IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “MapR’s enterprise-grade file system and cloud-native storage services complement HPE’s BlueData container platform strategy and will allow us to provide a unique value proposition for customers. We are pleased to welcome MapR’s world-class team to the HPE family.”



