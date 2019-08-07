Fujitsu SD-WAN-as-a-Service complies with MEF 70 SD-WAN

Fujitsu Network Communications announced that its SD-WAN-as-a-Service (SD-WANaaS) offering complies with the recently published MEF SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services standard (MEF 70), which defines the fundamental capabilities, terminology, architectural constructs, and application classification criteria for application-aware, policy-driven, over-the-top (OTT) virtual network services. As an incubator of MEF’s SD-WAN work and an SD-WAN service provider, Fujitsu made significant contributions to the new MEF 70 SD-WAN service standard to ensure that it addresses practical, real-world customer requirements and use cases.



“We designed our SD-WAN-as-a-Service to comply with the MEF 70 standard, which Fujitsu co-developed, leveraging our expertise in designing, deploying and operating software-defined, OTT virtual network services,” said Ralph Santitoro, head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “We anticipate the new MEF SD-WAN service standard will accelerate adoption of this transformational technology by eliminating market confusion and defining a service that can operate over any type of underlay network from any service provider.”As applications increasingly migrate to multiple clouds and virtual private clouds, enterprises and government agencies are turning to SD-WAN as a critical digital service that enables and accelerates their multi-cloud deployments. Communication service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), digital service provider (DSPs) and broadband providers are realizing the transformative nature of SD-WAN to facilitate their customers’ digital transformation while creating new revenue streams.Resellers and subscribers can rest assured that Fujitsu SD-WANaaS conforms with the MEF 70 standard, supporting the SD-WAN user network interface (UNI), physical SD-WAN Edges and virtual SD-WAN Edges in private and virtual private clouds, tunnel virtual connections (TVC), application classification and policy criteria requirements.https://www.fujitsu.com/us/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/fnc-20190807.html