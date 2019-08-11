FCC Chairman Pai: Current RF exposure limits are good

FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing to maintain current RF exposure safety limits, saying the United States’ RF exposure limits for handheld devices are already among the most stringent in the world.



Pai's proposal would also establish a uniform set of guidelines for ensuring compliance with the limits regardless of the service or technology, replacing the Commission’s current inconsistent

patchwork of service-specific rules.



“The FCC sets radiofrequency limits in close consultation with the FDA and other health agencies. After a thorough review of the record and consultation with these agencies, we find

it appropriate to maintain the existing radiofrequency limits, which are among the most stringent in the world for cell phones,” said Julius Knapp, chief of the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology. As Jeffrey Shuren, Director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, wrote to the FCC, “[t]he available scientific evidence to date does not support adverse health effects in humans due to exposures at or under the current limits…” and “[n]o changes to the current standards are warranted at this time.”



https://www.fcc.gov/rfsafety