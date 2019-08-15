Extreme sees SD-WAN opportunities with Aerohive acquisition

Last week, Extreme Networks completed its previously-announced acquisition of Aerohive Networks.

















The acquisition of Aerohive adds cloud management and edge capabilities to Extreme's portfolio of end-to-end, edge to cloud software-driven networking solutions.Aerohive also expands Extreme's position in Wi-Fi and NAC, adding cloud-managed Wi-Fi and NAC solutions to complement its on-premises Wi-Fi and NAC technology, driving Extreme deeper into key verticals and presenting numerous opportunities for cross-sell and up-sell within the combined portfolios.Extreme said the deal also brings new SD-WAN capabilities to its portfolio.Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, states "Closing our acquisition of Aerohive in just 45 days from initial announcement eliminates many execution risks and better positions us to transition customers smoothly. We are excited to bring Aerohive's market leading cloud management, AI and ML, and SD-WAN capabilities to our customers and partners. We're equally excited to introduce our extensive portfolio of edge-to-cloud solutions to the Aerohive customer and partner base. From a financial perspective, Aerohive's platform is a critical component in our strategy to add subscription-oriented SaaS and cloud-based solutions that will enable us to drive recurring revenue and improved cash flow generation."