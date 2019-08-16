Expanding Lifecycle Service Orchestration Globally





MEF Annual Meeting – July/Aug 2019, Jeremy Wubs, SVP, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada, highlights the importance of MEF LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Sonata APIs for enabling service providers to extend their service reach outside their own network footprints in partnership with other service providers.



“We have, over the last year, launched a new service – Bell Virtual Network Services (VNS)…In order to that, we had to make some pretty significant investments in orchestration. Now, as we look to evolve that, how do we go and take some of the orchestration capabilities outside the country, how do we expand that on a global basis? Without there being a set of clear, well-proven standards, there actually is no way to do that. So, the LSO work and the evolution of the MEF work that’s happening around LSO is a really great opportunity and model for us to do that.”



“What really excites me about MEF and how it’s transforming and changing is the focus on IP, SD-WAN, security, and applications. We look at where the industry is going. Our services are changing and transforming. They need to be more flexible. And MEF is really paving the way for a set of frameworks and foundations that are going to help us not just do it in Canada but actually to scale it globally…The ability to be part of an organization that is thinking how do we not just transform our networks but scale them and evolve them on a global basis is one of the really valuable benefits of being part of MEF.”



