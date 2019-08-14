Ethernet Alliance Plugfest achieves pass rates > 97% on #25G

A plugfest conducted by the Ethernet Alliance achieved pass rates of > 97% for 25G connectivity.



The third in its ongoing series, the Ethernet Alliance HSN Plugfest drew participation from 13 diverse member companies representing all aspects of the Ethernet ecosystem. Addressing the need for enabling emerging technologies, products and solutions spanning speeds of 25 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) up to 400GbE were tested in various form factors such as OSFP, QSFP, and QSFP-DD. Equipment undergoing testing included both electrical and optical interconnects; new signaling and modulation technologies; switches and NICs; cabling; and test and measurement solutions and methodologies.



The High Speed Networking (HSN) Plugfest, which was conducted in late April at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) showed consistent improvement over previous events, with Frame Error Rate (FER) tests producing a remarkable 100 percent pass rate, and functional interoperability tests achieving an aggregated 97.5 percent pass rate.



“This latest Ethernet Alliance plugfest was a valuable opportunity for testing of both pre-release and market-ready products and solutions against IEEE standards in a confidential, non-competitive environment. The substantial turnout among member companies and high volume of successful tests speaks to Ethernet’s enduring legacy of continuous improvement,” said Dave Chalupsky, plugfest chair and Board of Directors member, Ethernet Alliance; and network product architect, Intel Corporation. “Ethernet’s hallmark multivendor interoperability makes it ideal for addressing global demand for higher-speed connectivity. Test events like this are the key to unleashing that interoperability, so we’re definitely looking forward to our next HSN Plugfest in October 2019.”



Among companies taking part were Amphenol, Anritsu, Arista Networks, Credo Semiconductor, EXFO, Fluke, HG Genuine Co., Intel, The Siemon Company, Spirent, Tektronix, Teledyne LeCroy, and Wilder Technologies.



The next HSN Plugfest, open exclusively to Ethernet Alliance members, is scheduled for October 2019 at UNH-IOL.