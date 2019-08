NTT DOCOMO Ventures has made an equity investment in W.S.C. Sports Technologies Ltd., a startup based in Israel that provides a platform capable of automatically creating sports video highlights in near real-time by utilizing AI and machine learning technologies to distribute to all sorts of digital media. Financial terms were not disclosed.



WSC Sports’ AI platform analyzes audio, video and data in a live broadcast and not only identifies each and every event that occurs in the game but also creates and distributes short-form videos by any parameter, such as players and scenes selected, to any digital destination.In 2018, WSC Sports analyzed more than 17,000 sporting events and produced more than 850,000 videos.