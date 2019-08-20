Deutsche Telekom to launch console-free gaming service

Deutsche Telekom is preparing to launch a cloud gaming service that does away with consoles.



The recently announced MagentaGaming, which is now entering public beta testing, is a cloud gaming service that relies on streaming.



Compared with upcoming cloud gaming services from Google, Microsoft or Sony, Deutsche Telekom says it is on the right track for two reasons: the power of its network and its pioneering role in edge services. The carrier says it can already keep latency under 50 milliseconds. MagentaGaming will also be available on T-Mobile's LTE and 5G network.Deutsche Telekom notes that its ongoing partnership with the eSports team SK Gaming for over a year. It is also collaborating with Niantic, the makers of Pokémon GO.