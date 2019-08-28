Dell'Oro: Worldwide VoLTE revenues up 16% in 2Q 2019

The worldwide Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) infrastructure market appears the tipping point of preparing 5G networks for voice with VoLTE is upon us as indicated by the growth rate we saw in 2Q 2019,” said Dave Bolan, senior analyst at Dell’Oro Group.



“Licenses shipped to service providers in China and India accounted for most of the 62 percent growth in the Asia Pacific region. With 5G services expected to launch in October 2019, Chinese service providers are aggressively trying to migrate their 1.2 B LTE subscribers to VoLTE. Currently only about half are using VoLTE,” continued Bolan.



“In addition, the market in India is seeing a rapid shift to VoLTE services. For example, service provider Reliance Jio, had over 331 M VoLTE subscribers with a 54 percent Y/Y growth rate,” Bolan added.



Additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Carrier IP Telephony report include:





The top three ranking VoLTE vendors were Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson

Circuit-switched core market revenues were down 21 percent Y/Y

The IMS Core market revenues were up 13 percent Y/Y

The Carrier IP Telephony market was up 5 percent Y/Y