Dell'Oro: Microwave transmission market dips 4% in 1H19

The Microwave Transmission market declined 4 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in first half 2019 due to reduced demand in India, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



“Although we expected the Microwave Transmission equipment market to contract this year, we were surprised by the magnitude of decline in India,” stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “We estimate microwave revenue in India declined an astounding 70 percent Y/Y in the first half of 2019. As a result of this weaker environment in India, a critical country for microwave sales, the worldwide Microwave Transmission equipment market contracted 4 percent. On a brighter note, if we look at the world market excluding India, the Microwave Transmission market grew at a very healthy rate of 10 percent in the same period,” continued Yu.



Additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Microwave Transmission Quarter Report:





E/V Band microwave system revenue grew 9 percent Y/Y in the first half of 2019.

In 2Q 2019, the top three manufacturers measured by worldwide Microwave Transmission revenue were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia.

Huawei was placed on a U.S. Entity List, restricting U.S. companies from selling certain components to Huawei and its subsidiaries, in May 2019. Huawei revenue was not impacted by this restriction in 2Q 2019. In the quarter, Huawei gained an additional 2 percentage points of market share compared to last year.