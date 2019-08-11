Dell'Oro: 100 Gbps port shipments to peak in 2020

400 Gbps shipments are forecast to surpass 15 M switch ports by 2023, according to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group. 100 Gbps port shipments are expected to peak in 2020, but still comprise more than 30 percent of data center switch ports during the next five years.



“The first wave of 400 Gbps switch systems based on 12.8 Tbps chips were introduced in the market in the second half of 2018,”said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “However, we do not expect material adoption of 400 Gbps until 2020 due to the lack of high volume, low cost 400 Gbps optics. The only Cloud Service Provider that started deploying 400 Gbps was Google, opting for 2×200 Gbps optics with an earlier time-to-market. Meanwhile, we expect other Cloud Service Providers, for instance Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft, to keep deploying 100 Gbps, and to probably use higher density 100 Gbps switch systems based on the 12.8 Tbps chips to lower costs,” added Boujelbene.



The Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year Forecast Report provides more details about the timing of 100/200/400/800 Gbps and how the use cases may vary depending on the SerDes lane and market segment driving the speed.



https://www.delloro.com/news/400-gbps-shipments-to-surpass-15-m-switch-ports-by-2023/