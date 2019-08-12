DataLocker updates SafeCrypt Encrypted Virtual Drive with AES 256-bit

DataLocker launched a new version of its encrypted storage solution that provides a layer of military grade, AES 256-bit encryption.



DataLocker's new SafeCrypt is a file encryption application that ensures data is secured and encrypted. By creating a virtual drive using SafeCrypt, files stored on the encrypted virtual drive are encrypted at the desktop level and stored on the user’s preferred storage location fully secured.



Utilizes AES 256-bit Encryption

FIPS 140-2 Validated

Data is encrypted locally by the user and can be stored on a local drive, external drive, or in the cloud

Encryption keys are kept by the user to limit unwarranted access

“SafeCrypt is an encrypted virtual drive where for the first time, users are in control of their own encryption. Encrypting your data is as easy as entering your password and reading and writing to the virtual drive letter,” said Jay Kim, CEO, DataLocker. “SafeCrypt is seamlessly integrated with DataLocker’s SafeConsole central management platform. SafeConsole allows administrators to inventory, audit, and control all SafeCrypt endpoints remotely.”SafeCrypt Features: