Comcast's Robert Victor joins MEF's Board

Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Comcast, has joined the MEF Board of Directors.



“As a leading voice in SDN-enabled Ethernet solutions and services, Comcast Business is deeply committed to working with the MEF to enable next-generation network services that help businesses and their customers succeed as they progress along their digital transformation journeys,” said Victor. “Comcast Business is looking forward to working with the Board to advance the MEF 3.0 framework.”



The new Board of Directors will continue efforts to grow and diversify MEF’s community of service providers, technology vendors, and other companies that are committed to building a worldwide ecosystem of automated networks that power MEF 3.0 services. Together with the broader MEF community, the Board is advancing a rigorous roadmap that will enable services that provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with unprecedented user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.



“Having such a diverse, innovative board, so deeply experienced with our industry and committed to our mission, brings incredible value to the MEF community as we strive to deliver solutions optimized for digital transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Our mission to deliver a practical framework and roadmap for service providers and their vendors to drive innovation in our industry will be advanced all the more quickly with the support of such a powerful group representing the industry’s more influential business, technology, and thought leaders.”